POLA Orbis (OTCMKTS:PORBF) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of POLA Orbis (OTCMKTS:PORBF) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded POLA Orbis from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded POLA Orbis from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th.

Shares of OTCMKTS PORBF remained flat at $$19.88 during trading on Thursday. POLA Orbis has a 52-week low of $19.88 and a 52-week high of $21.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.91. The company has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 86.43 and a beta of 0.33.

POLA Orbis Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells cosmetics and related products in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Beauty Care and Real Estate segments. The Beauty Care segment offers cosmetics; skincare products; health foods; and fashion products, such as women's underwear, women's apparel, and jewelry under the POLA, ORBIS, Jurlique, H2O PLUS, THREE, Amplitude, ITRIM, FIVEISM Ã THREE, and DECENCIA brand names.

