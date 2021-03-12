Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Points International Ltd. provides a range of e-commerce and technology services to loyalty program operators. It is the owner and operator of Points.com, the world’s leading reward program management Web site. Points.com is an online loyalty program management portal, where consumers can earn, buy, gift, share, swap and redeem miles and points with some of the loyalty programs and retail partners. Developed in partnership with Travelocity, Book with Points is a service, which allows consumers to search for, book and then directly pay for travel reservations using a mix of loyalty currency and cash with no blackout dates or capacity controls. The company has client or strategic operating relationships with the world’s leading loyalty programs. Participating programs include American Airlines AAdvantage program, Aeroplan, AsiaMiles, British Airways Executive Club, Wyndham Rewards, Delta SkyMiles and InterContinental Hotels Group’s Priority Club Rewards. Redemption partners include Amazon.com and Starbucks. “

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Points International from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.25.

NASDAQ PCOM opened at $16.21 on Tuesday. Points International has a fifty-two week low of $6.89 and a fifty-two week high of $16.46. The stock has a market cap of $214.41 million, a P/E ratio of -101.31 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The information services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. Points International had a negative return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 0.70%. Sell-side analysts predict that Points International will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Points International stock. QV Investors Inc. grew its holdings in Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) by 461.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 680,928 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 559,728 shares during the period. QV Investors Inc. owned about 5.15% of Points International worth $9,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 52.77% of the company’s stock.

Points International Company Profile

Points International Ltd. provides e-commerce and technology services to loyalty program operators in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment provides products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of their loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward, including buy, gift, transfer, reinstate, accelerator and status miles services.

