Point Break Capital Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Point Break Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,625 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,566,000. Twilio makes up about 0.2% of Point Break Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Twilio by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,819 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,001,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Twilio by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Twilio by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 923,023 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $312,443,000 after buying an additional 28,022 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in Twilio by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,574 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in Twilio by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 23,820 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,063,000 after buying an additional 6,259 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TWLO traded down $1.38 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $360.98. 40,383 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,332,431. Twilio Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.06 and a 1-year high of $457.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $391.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $322.32. The company has a current ratio of 10.94, a quick ratio of 10.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $61.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -127.59 and a beta of 1.51.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $548.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.64 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 26.01% and a negative return on equity of 5.43%. As a group, research analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Twilio news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.78, for a total value of $18,007,110.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 1,488 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $632,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 218,042 shares of company stock valued at $85,756,404. Corporate insiders own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TWLO. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Twilio from $390.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Twilio from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Twilio from $360.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Twilio from $385.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Macquarie increased their price target on shares of Twilio from $420.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $442.36.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

