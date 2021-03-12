Point Break Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

Point Break Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 230,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $8,544,000. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Point Break Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Point Break Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EWZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 20.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,906,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $187,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171,315 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,768,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,902,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $70,521,000 after purchasing an additional 155,143 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 54.1% in the fourth quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 1,718,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,701,000 after purchasing an additional 603,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,676,000.

EWZ traded up $0.48 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.74. 2,256,591 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,026,723. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a twelve month low of $20.14 and a twelve month high of $38.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.87.

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

