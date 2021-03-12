POA (POA) Trading 40% Higher Over Last Week

POA (CURRENCY:POA) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 12th. POA has a total market cap of $24.46 million and $3.32 million worth of POA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One POA coin can now be bought for $0.0857 or 0.00000149 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, POA has traded 40% higher against the US dollar.
POA Coin Profile
POA is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 20th, 2017. POA’s total supply is 285,439,666 coins. The official message board for POA is medium.com/poa-network. The Reddit community for POA is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for POA is poa.network. POA’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork.
POA Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as POA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire POA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy POA using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for POA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for POA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.