pNetwork (PNT) Price Tops $1.96 on Major Exchanges

pNetwork (CURRENCY:PNT) traded up 13.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 12th. In the last week, pNetwork has traded up 47.9% against the US dollar. One pNetwork token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.96 or 0.00003408 BTC on exchanges. pNetwork has a total market capitalization of $53.46 million and approximately $32.04 million worth of pNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get pNetwork alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.42 or 0.00049458 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00011696 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $374.19 or 0.00651136 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.47 or 0.00065201 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001740 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.83 or 0.00025803 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 47% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000865 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

pNetwork Profile

PNT is a token. It launched on June 18th, 2020. pNetwork’s total supply is 73,400,839 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,293,869 tokens. pNetwork’s official Twitter account is @ptokens_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for pNetwork is medium.com/@provablethings . pNetwork’s official website is p.network

Buying and Selling pNetwork

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as pNetwork directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade pNetwork should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy pNetwork using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for pNetwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for pNetwork and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.