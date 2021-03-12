Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) Trading Up 5.7%

Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV)’s share price shot up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.00 and last traded at $2.96. 187,377 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 1,017,027 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.80.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PSTV. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Plus Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 20th. HC Wainwright began coverage on Plus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Plus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

The firm has a market cap of $27.13 million, a P/E ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.91 and a 200-day moving average of $2.49.

Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.40). Plus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 208.43% and a negative net margin of 24.23%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Plus Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $56,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in Plus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Plus Therapeutics by 202.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 106,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 71,051 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.98% of the company’s stock.

Plus Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:PSTV)

Plus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and manufacture of treatments for cancer and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is DocePLUS, a protein-stabilized PEGylated liposomal formulation of docetaxel for the treatment of small cell lung cancer.

