Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Rating Increased to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have $65.00 price target on the electronics maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Truist boosted their price objective on Plug Power from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Plug Power from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. TheStreet cut Plug Power from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Plug Power from $25.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Plug Power in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set an outperform rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Plug Power currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $52.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLUG traded down $1.87 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $46.29. The stock had a trading volume of 625,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,141,059. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $21.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -145.94 and a beta of 1.81. Plug Power has a 1 year low of $2.53 and a 1 year high of $75.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.23.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The electronics maker reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($1.04). Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 37.12% and a negative net margin of 33.75%. Analysts predict that Plug Power will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Andrew Marsh sold 573,268 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total value of $37,732,499.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 855,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,294,529.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director George C. Mcnamee sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.45, for a total value of $704,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 899,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,362,025.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,065,525 shares of company stock worth $54,740,531. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLUG. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Plug Power by 3.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 227,250 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 8,331 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Plug Power during the third quarter worth $156,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Plug Power during the third quarter worth $159,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Plug Power by 74.9% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,682 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 7,574 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Plug Power during the third quarter worth $182,000. 50.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Plug Power

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

