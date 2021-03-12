PLDT Inc. (NYSE:PHI) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.59 Per Share

PLDT Inc. (NYSE:PHI) announced a semi-annual dividend on Thursday, March 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.5882 per share by the technology company on Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This is a boost from PLDT’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.52.
PLDT has increased its dividend payment by 3.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. PLDT has a payout ratio of 59.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect PLDT to earn $2.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.65 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.9%.
PHI stock opened at $27.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.23. PLDT has a fifty-two week low of $15.91 and a fifty-two week high of $35.49.
PLDT Company Profile
PLDT Inc operates as a telecommunications company in the Philippines. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. The company offers cellular mobile, Internet broadband distribution, operations support, software development, and satellite information and messaging services; and sells Wi-Fi access equipment.
