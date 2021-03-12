Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) Hits New 52-Week Low at $26.09

Shares of Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $26.09 and last traded at $26.36, with a volume of 37593 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.74.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PLTK. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Playtika in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Playtika in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Playtika in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Playtika in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Playtika in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Playtika presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.70.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.68.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $573.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.63 million.

In other Playtika news, major shareholder Frontier Ltd Alpha sold 61,406,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $1,657,975,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Playtika Company Profile (NASDAQ:PLTK)

Playtika Holding Corporation develops mobile games worldwide. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

