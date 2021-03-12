PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $49.56 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) will announce sales of $49.56 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for PlayAGS’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $46.08 million and the highest estimate coming in at $52.30 million. PlayAGS reported sales of $54.31 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PlayAGS will report full-year sales of $219.61 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $212.70 million to $243.70 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $272.39 million, with estimates ranging from $258.70 million to $294.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover PlayAGS.

Get PlayAGS alerts:

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.09). PlayAGS had a negative return on equity of 67.28% and a negative net margin of 33.66%. The firm had revenue of $46.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.48 million.

AGS has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised PlayAGS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on PlayAGS from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of PlayAGS in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded PlayAGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on PlayAGS from $8.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. PlayAGS currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.04.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teton Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of PlayAGS by 115.0% in the 4th quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 86,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 46,000 shares in the last quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of PlayAGS in the 4th quarter valued at $640,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of PlayAGS by 114.4% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 55,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 29,358 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PlayAGS in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of PlayAGS by 69.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 54,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 22,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AGS traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.34. 7,997 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 362,193. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.13. PlayAGS has a twelve month low of $0.70 and a twelve month high of $8.93. The company has a quick ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.91. The company has a market capitalization of $262.52 million, a P/E ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 3.48.

PlayAGS Company Profile

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

Featured Article: QQQ ETF

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PlayAGS (AGS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PlayAGS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PlayAGS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.