Pivot Token (PVT) Market Cap Hits $1.78 Million

Pivot Token (CURRENCY:PVT) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 12th. Over the last seven days, Pivot Token has traded up 12.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Pivot Token token can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Pivot Token has a total market capitalization of $1.78 million and $393,504.00 worth of Pivot Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Pivot Token

Pivot Token (PVT) is a token. It launched on August 7th, 2018. Pivot Token’s total supply is 31,415,926,535 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,135,200,000 tokens. The official message board for Pivot Token is www.pivot.one/pc/u/5b7c0de402b8755e771e8c62 . Pivot Token’s official Twitter account is @pivot_pvt and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pivot Token’s official website is www.pivot.one/pc/about

According to CryptoCompare, “Pivot is a community app for those interested in blockchain and world of cryptocurrency. It serves as a tool for the blockchain investor community to collaborate and communicate freely. Pivot started off in China. The Chinese version launched in March 2018 and the international version was launched in July 2018. The main mission of PVT Community is to empower blockchain investors through the community, discover quality projects. The community members can improve their awareness of the blockchain, collaborate within the community, and ultimately guide their investments and entrepreneurship. “

Pivot Token Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pivot Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pivot Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pivot Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

