Piper Sandler Increases Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Price Target to $350.00

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) had its price objective boosted by Piper Sandler from $340.00 to $350.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

VEEV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on Veeva Systems from $332.00 to $353.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $325.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $327.00 to $336.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $293.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $298.00.

Veeva Systems stock traded down $9.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $252.18. The company had a trading volume of 10,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,032,181. Veeva Systems has a 12-month low of $118.11 and a 12-month high of $325.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $288.91 and its 200-day moving average is $280.66. The company has a market capitalization of $38.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.54, a P/E/G ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.84.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.10. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 24.88%. The firm had revenue of $396.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Veeva Systems will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,666 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total value of $773,699.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,337,868.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Michele O’connor sold 475 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.93, for a total value of $127,266.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,266.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,529 shares of company stock valued at $5,267,105 over the last 90 days. 14.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VEEV. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,737,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $376,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 7,277 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 108,548 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,523,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, commercial data warehouse, allocation and alignment applications, master data management application, and data and services; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

