Piper Sandler Comments on Liberty Oilfield Services Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:LBRT)

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler analyst I. Macpherson now forecasts that the company will earn $0.09 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.05. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.07. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative return on equity of 11.01% and a negative net margin of 8.20%. The business had revenue of $257.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.16 million.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Wolfe Research downgraded Liberty Oilfield Services from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $13.50 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Liberty Oilfield Services from $7.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Liberty Oilfield Services from $7.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Liberty Oilfield Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.75.

NYSE LBRT opened at $12.90 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.03 and its 200 day moving average is $9.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Liberty Oilfield Services has a 12 month low of $2.17 and a 12 month high of $14.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of -11.83 and a beta of 3.31.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LBRT. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 42.0% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Liberty Oilfield Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Oilfield Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 92.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 3,967 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 31,430 shares of Liberty Oilfield Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.38, for a total transaction of $451,963.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,928,762 shares in the company, valued at $56,495,597.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Ron Gusek sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total value of $320,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 1,382,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,690,892.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,202,953 shares of company stock valued at $114,836,552 over the last quarter. 8.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company offers its services primarily in the Permian Basin, the Eagle Ford Shale, the Denver-Julesburg Basin, the Williston Basin, and the Powder River Basin.

