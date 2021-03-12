Piper Sandler Comments on Liberty Oilfield Services Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:LBRT)

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Liberty Oilfield Services in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler analyst I. Macpherson now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.49) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.50). Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Liberty Oilfield Services’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $13.50 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $7.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.75.

Shares of LBRT opened at $12.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of -11.83 and a beta of 3.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.92. Liberty Oilfield Services has a fifty-two week low of $2.17 and a fifty-two week high of $14.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $257.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.16 million. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative net margin of 8.20% and a negative return on equity of 11.01%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 92.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 3,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520 shares during the period.

In other Liberty Oilfield Services news, President Ron Gusek sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.38, for a total value of $284,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 1,457,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,581,809.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 31,430 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.38, for a total transaction of $451,963.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,928,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,495,597.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,202,953 shares of company stock valued at $114,836,552 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company offers its services primarily in the Permian Basin, the Eagle Ford Shale, the Denver-Julesburg Basin, the Williston Basin, and the Powder River Basin.

