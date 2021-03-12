Piper Sandler Boosts Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) Price Target to $22.00

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $15.00 to $22.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 43.51% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on FNKO. TheStreet upgraded Funko from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Funko from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered Funko from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $6.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Funko from $6.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Funko has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.36.
Shares of FNKO stock opened at $15.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $761.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.78, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.27. Funko has a twelve month low of $3.12 and a twelve month high of $15.37.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Funko by 444.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,477 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Funko by 260.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 3,566 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Funko in the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Funko during the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Funko in the 3rd quarter valued at $102,000. Institutional investors own 51.28% of the company’s stock.
Funko Company Profile
Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States and internationally. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; plush products; accessories; apparels, such as t-shirts and hats; homewares, including drinkware, party lights and other home accessories; and bags, purses and wallets, and board games.
