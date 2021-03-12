Piper Sandler Boosts Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) Price Target to $22.00

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $15.00 to $22.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 43.51% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on FNKO. TheStreet upgraded Funko from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Funko from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered Funko from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $6.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Funko from $6.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Funko has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.36.

Shares of FNKO stock opened at $15.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $761.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.78, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.27. Funko has a twelve month low of $3.12 and a twelve month high of $15.37.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.21. Funko had a negative net margin of 1.43% and a positive return on equity of 1.25%. As a group, research analysts predict that Funko will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Funko by 444.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,477 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Funko by 260.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 3,566 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Funko in the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Funko during the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Funko in the 3rd quarter valued at $102,000. Institutional investors own 51.28% of the company’s stock.

Funko Company Profile

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States and internationally. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; plush products; accessories; apparels, such as t-shirts and hats; homewares, including drinkware, party lights and other home accessories; and bags, purses and wallets, and board games.

