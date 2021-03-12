Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Hits New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $120.00 to $160.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Pioneer Natural Resources traded as high as $165.80 and last traded at $164.38, with a volume of 126824 shares. The stock had previously closed at $158.50.

PXD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $135.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Johnson Rice lowered shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.88.

In other news, EVP Jerome D. Hall, Jr. sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.08, for a total transaction of $587,088.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,697,545.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott D. Sheffield sold 29,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.73, for a total transaction of $4,862,697.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 456,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,359,310.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,566 shares of company stock worth $8,554,173 in the last 90 days. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 1,034.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 715 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $27.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 161.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $137.17 and its 200 day moving average is $109.94.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.36 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.89%.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 39 million barrels of oil, 16 million barrels of NGLs, and 83 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

