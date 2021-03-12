Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) Shares Up 12%

Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) shot up 12% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $155.53 and last traded at $154.18. 10,685,105 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 44% from the average session volume of 7,425,456 shares. The stock had previously closed at $137.60.

Several brokerages recently commented on PDD. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Pinduoduo from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Nomura upgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Finally, China Renaissance Securities upgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $197.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.84.

The firm has a market capitalization of $181.67 billion, a PE ratio of -162.79 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $179.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.83.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 25,369,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,507,391,000 after buying an additional 1,468,731 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,312,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,898,231,000 after buying an additional 2,605,466 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 150.6% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,394,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,833,000 after buying an additional 2,641,053 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $659,086,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 144.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,107,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835,580 shares during the last quarter.

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

