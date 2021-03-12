Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Sells 1,634 Shares of Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. cut its holdings in Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,634 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Clearway Energy were worth $990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CWEN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Clearway Energy in the first quarter worth $810,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Clearway Energy in the third quarter worth $218,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Clearway Energy in the third quarter worth $5,128,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Clearway Energy in the third quarter worth $1,295,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Clearway Energy by 28.6% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 425,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,480,000 after purchasing an additional 94,767 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CWEN opened at $28.59 on Wednesday. Clearway Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.12 and a 12 month high of $37.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.64. The firm has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.42, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.62.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.75). Clearway Energy had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 2.27%. The business had revenue of $280.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.00 million. Research analysts expect that Clearway Energy, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.324 dividend. This is a positive change from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Clearway Energy’s payout ratio is presently -1,300.00%.

In other Clearway Energy news, CEO Christopher S. Sotos purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.26 per share, for a total transaction of $52,520.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 25,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $659,126. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CWEN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Clearway Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clearway Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Clearway Energy from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Clearway Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

About Clearway Energy

Clearway Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, and operates contracted renewable energy and conventional generation, and thermal infrastructure assets in the United States. As of October 12, 2020, it had contracted generation portfolio of 7,000 megawatts (MWs) of wind, solar, and natural gas-fired power generation facilities, as well as district energy systems.

