Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Grows Stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,246 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 16,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 9.6% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Symons Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Symons Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Live Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 48,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock opened at $50.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.82 and a 200 day moving average of $50.74. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.76 and a 12 month high of $51.10.

