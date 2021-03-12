Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Buys Shares of 2,930 Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 2,930 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,277,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in Broadcom during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Clean Yield Group grew its stake in Broadcom by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Broadcom by 138.5% during the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 85.2% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 80.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on AVGO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Broadcom from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Argus lifted their price target on Broadcom from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Sunday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Broadcom from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Broadcom from $470.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $459.74.

AVGO opened at $443.60 on Wednesday. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $155.67 and a twelve month high of $495.14. The firm has a market cap of $181.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $467.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $407.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.56 by $0.05. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.23% and a net margin of 12.39%. The company had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $3.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 19th. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.05%.

In other news, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.24, for a total transaction of $197,418.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.46, for a total value of $220,193.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 100,673 shares of company stock valued at $43,343,061. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

