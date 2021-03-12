Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Acquires Shares of 8,529 NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 8,529 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $815,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NTES. Navellier & Associates Inc raised its stake in shares of NetEase by 21.3% in the third quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NetEase by 6.4% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,077 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of NetEase by 1.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,605 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,367,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of NetEase by 2.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,339 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,882,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of NetEase by 11.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NTES opened at $110.68 on Wednesday. NetEase, Inc. has a one year low of $53.17 and a one year high of $134.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.22, a PEG ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $118.68 and a 200 day moving average of $99.66.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. NetEase’s payout ratio is currently 26.28%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NTES shares. Zacks Investment Research cut NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on NetEase from $110.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities began coverage on NetEase in a report on Thursday, December 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.98.

NetEase Profile

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

