Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Acquires 790 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 97.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,604 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in DexCom in the third quarter worth approximately $1,461,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in DexCom by 107.7% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 81 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in DexCom in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in DexCom in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in DexCom in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. 94.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DXCM stock opened at $362.94 on Wednesday. DexCom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $182.07 and a 52-week high of $456.23. The stock has a market cap of $34.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.98, a P/E/G ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a current ratio of 6.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $389.19 and a 200-day moving average of $375.45.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The medical device company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91. DexCom had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 27.29%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.00, for a total value of $242,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.85, for a total transaction of $388,278.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,054,615.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 71,654 shares of company stock valued at $26,380,350. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $402.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of DexCom from $485.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $415.00 to $449.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of DexCom from $475.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. DexCom has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $430.35.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

