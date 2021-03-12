Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Sold by J. W. Coons Advisors LLC

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,816 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 35,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after buying an additional 7,644 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $334,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 57,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,980,000 after buying an additional 15,612 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 101,937 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,284,000 after buying an additional 13,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 148,829 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,715,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PSX opened at $85.40 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $40.04 and a fifty-two week high of $90.59. The stock has a market cap of $37.31 billion, a PE ratio of -13.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.44.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.10). Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 3.38% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.72%.

PSX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $63.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.44.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

