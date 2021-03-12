Philip Krim Sells 50,816 Shares of Casper Sleep Inc. (NYSE:CSPR) Stock

Casper Sleep Inc. (NYSE:CSPR) CEO Philip Krim sold 50,816 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.21, for a total value of $366,383.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,046,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,758,797.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Casper Sleep stock opened at $8.01 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.56. Casper Sleep Inc. has a one year low of $3.15 and a one year high of $10.97. The stock has a market cap of $324.80 million and a PE ratio of -1.73.

Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.07. Equities research analysts predict that Casper Sleep Inc. will post -2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Casper Sleep by 75.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,629,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,172,000 after buying an additional 1,135,018 shares during the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Casper Sleep in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,418,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Casper Sleep by 166.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 313,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after buying an additional 195,659 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Casper Sleep by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 277,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after buying an additional 3,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Casper Sleep by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 160,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after buying an additional 2,527 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CSPR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Casper Sleep from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Casper Sleep from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Roth Capital increased their price target on Casper Sleep from $10.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Casper Sleep from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut Casper Sleep from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $5.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.11.

Casper Sleep Company Profile

Casper Sleep Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells sleep products to consumers in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers a range of mattresses, pillows, sheets, duvets, bedroom furniture, sleep accessories, sleep technology, and other sleep-centric products and services. As of December 31, 2020, the company distributed its products through its e-commerce platform, 67 Casper retail stores, and 20 retail partners.

