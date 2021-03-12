Philip D. Worboys Sells 8,829 Shares of Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) Stock

Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) SVP Philip D. Worboys sold 8,829 shares of Theravance Biopharma stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $176,580.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 343,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,873,580. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:TBPH traded down $0.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.11. 5,476 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 364,765. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.87 and its 200-day moving average is $17.96. Theravance Biopharma, Inc. has a one year low of $14.48 and a one year high of $31.35.

Get Theravance Biopharma alerts:

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.10. Equities research analysts predict that Theravance Biopharma, Inc. will post -4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Theravance Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.13.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 170.3% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 1.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 104,209 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 27,569 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 1,436 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Theravance Biopharma by 10.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,147 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in Theravance Biopharma by 9.2% in the third quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 23,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Theravance Biopharma Company Profile

Theravance Biopharma, Inc, a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes organ-selective medicines in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers YUPELRI, a once-daily, nebulized long-acting muscarinic antagonist used for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

Recommended Story: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Theravance Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Theravance Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.