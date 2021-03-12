Philip D. Worboys Sells 8,829 Shares of Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) Stock

Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) SVP Philip D. Worboys sold 8,829 shares of Theravance Biopharma stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $176,580.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 343,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,873,580. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ:TBPH traded down $0.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.11. 5,476 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 364,765. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.87 and its 200-day moving average is $17.96. Theravance Biopharma, Inc. has a one year low of $14.48 and a one year high of $31.35.
Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.10. Equities research analysts predict that Theravance Biopharma, Inc. will post -4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 170.3% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 1.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 104,209 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 27,569 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 1,436 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Theravance Biopharma by 10.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,147 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in Theravance Biopharma by 9.2% in the third quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 23,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.
Theravance Biopharma Company Profile
Theravance Biopharma, Inc, a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes organ-selective medicines in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers YUPELRI, a once-daily, nebulized long-acting muscarinic antagonist used for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).
Recommended Story: Cost of Debt
Receive News & Ratings for Theravance Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Theravance Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.