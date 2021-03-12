PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) Hits New 12-Month High at $25.34

PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $25.34 and last traded at $24.92, with a volume of 311753 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.39.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.75.

The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.54 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.94 and its 200-day moving average is $19.88.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The construction company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. PGT Innovations had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 11.73%. Equities research analysts forecast that PGT Innovations, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Brent Boydston sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.87, for a total transaction of $238,700.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 35,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $856,742.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,192,447 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $186,974,000 after acquiring an additional 183,234 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its stake in PGT Innovations by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,551,496 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,237,000 after purchasing an additional 81,177 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in PGT Innovations by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,402,008 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,197,000 after purchasing an additional 130,015 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in PGT Innovations by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,118,505 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,090,000 after purchasing an additional 360,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in PGT Innovations by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,596,217 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,467,000 after purchasing an additional 416,566 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

About PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI)

PGT Innovations, Inc manufactures and supplies impact-resistant residential windows and doors in the Southeastern United States, Western United States, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada. It offers heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

