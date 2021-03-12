PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc (NYSE:ISD) Declares $0.11 Monthly Dividend

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc (NYSE:ISD) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th.
NYSE ISD traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.54. 110,299 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,951. PGIM High Yield Bond Fund has a 12 month low of $8.99 and a 12 month high of $15.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.60.
About PGIM High Yield Bond Fund
