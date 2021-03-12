Petra Diamonds (LON:PDL) Shares Gap Down to $1.58

Petra Diamonds Limited (LON:PDL) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.58 ($0.02), but opened at GBX 1.41 ($0.02). Petra Diamonds shares last traded at GBX 1.29 ($0.02), with a volume of 141,588,892 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 781.90. The stock has a market capitalization of £10.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1.67 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1.68.

Petra Diamonds Company Profile (LON:PDL)

Petra Diamonds Limited engages in the mining, exploration, processing, sorting, and sale of rough diamonds in South Africa and Tanzania. It holds interest in three underground producing mines, including Cullinan, Finsch, and Koffiefontein mines located in South Africa; and an open pit mine located in Williamson, Tanzania.

See Also: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Petra Diamonds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petra Diamonds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.