Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) Shares Up 13.2%

Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT) shares were up 13.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.49 and last traded at $1.46. Approximately 390,345 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 747,157 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.29.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.02. The firm has a market cap of $84.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.97 and a beta of -0.79.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PFMT. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Performant Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its position in Performant Financial by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 706,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 20,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Performant Financial by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,570,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 508,599 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.04% of the company’s stock.

Performant Financial Corporation provides technology-enabled audit, recovery, outsource customer, and related analytics services in the United States. The company offers recovery services primarily to the government-supported student loan industry serving guaranty agencies, private financial institutions, and the Department of Education; and restructures and recovers student loans issued directly by banks to students outside of federal lending programs.

