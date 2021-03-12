Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Hits New 12-Month High at $57.57

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $57.57 and last traded at $57.53, with a volume of 26876 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.39.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PFGC. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Performance Food Group from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Performance Food Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.50.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.73 and a beta of 1.55.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The food distribution company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.09. Performance Food Group had a positive return on equity of 2.92% and a negative net margin of 0.58%. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Performance Food Group’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Performance Food Group will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 54,524 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $2,596,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,448 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 6,931 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 262,781 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $12,511,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

