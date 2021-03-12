Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) Downgraded to “C+” at TheStreet

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) was downgraded by TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Perdoceo Education from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Get Perdoceo Education alerts:

Shares of PRDO stock opened at $12.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $884.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.74. Perdoceo Education has a 12-month low of $7.11 and a 12-month high of $17.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.77 and a 200-day moving average of $12.45.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $171.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.19 million. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 23.50%. Sell-side analysts predict that Perdoceo Education will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Todd S. Nelson sold 42,089 shares of Perdoceo Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.59, for a total value of $529,900.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 920,146 shares in the company, valued at $11,584,638.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Todd S. Nelson sold 5,458 shares of Perdoceo Education stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.82, for a total value of $69,971.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 929,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,919,882.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 59,949 shares of company stock worth $756,542. Insiders own 3.55% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Perdoceo Education by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 540,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,822,000 after acquiring an additional 90,144 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Perdoceo Education during the fourth quarter worth $195,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 150.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 328,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,147,000 after acquiring an additional 197,340 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 140,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 42,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Perdoceo Education during the fourth quarter worth about $3,032,000. Institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

Perdoceo Education Company Profile

Perdoceo Education Corporation operates colleges, institutions, and universities that provide education to student population in various career-oriented disciplines through online, campus based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates through two segments, Colorado Technical University and American InterContinental University.

Recommended Story: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for Perdoceo Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perdoceo Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.