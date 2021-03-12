Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) Downgraded to “C+” at TheStreet

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) was downgraded by TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Perdoceo Education from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.
Shares of PRDO stock opened at $12.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $884.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.74. Perdoceo Education has a 12-month low of $7.11 and a 12-month high of $17.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.77 and a 200-day moving average of $12.45.
In other news, CEO Todd S. Nelson sold 42,089 shares of Perdoceo Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.59, for a total value of $529,900.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 920,146 shares in the company, valued at $11,584,638.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Todd S. Nelson sold 5,458 shares of Perdoceo Education stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.82, for a total value of $69,971.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 929,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,919,882.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 59,949 shares of company stock worth $756,542. Insiders own 3.55% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Perdoceo Education by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 540,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,822,000 after acquiring an additional 90,144 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Perdoceo Education during the fourth quarter worth $195,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 150.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 328,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,147,000 after acquiring an additional 197,340 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 140,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 42,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Perdoceo Education during the fourth quarter worth about $3,032,000. Institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.
Perdoceo Education Company Profile
Perdoceo Education Corporation operates colleges, institutions, and universities that provide education to student population in various career-oriented disciplines through online, campus based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates through two segments, Colorado Technical University and American InterContinental University.
