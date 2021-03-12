PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Purchased by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,126,605 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 116,040 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $167,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Interactive Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded down $0.64 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $131.61. The company had a trading volume of 191,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,464,289. The company has a market cap of $181.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.19, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.42 and a 52 week high of $148.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $135.60 and its 200 day moving average is $139.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.93.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. On average, research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.0225 per share. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.96%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Sunday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.78.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

