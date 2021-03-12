PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Position Lessened by RBF Capital LLC

RBF Capital LLC lessened its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 150,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for approximately 1.9% of RBF Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. RBF Capital LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $22,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Interactive Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on PEP. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Sunday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.78.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded down $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $131.87. The company had a trading volume of 267,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,464,289. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.42 and a fifty-two week high of $148.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. On average, analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.0225 per share. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.96%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Recommended Story: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.