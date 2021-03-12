Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) Hits New 52-Week High at $35.42

Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $35.42 and last traded at $35.34, with a volume of 1804 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.26.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PEBO shares. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James raised shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Peoples Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.63.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $704.11 million, a P/E ratio of 25.27 and a beta of 0.99.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.39. Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.60% and a net margin of 12.87%. On average, analysts anticipate that Peoples Bancorp Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 47.78%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Peoples Bancorp by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,407 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,104 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 517.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,255 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 3,566 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Peoples Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Peoples Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Institutional investors own 56.35% of the company’s stock.

Peoples Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:PEBO)

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial real estate construction loans, other commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and indirect and other consumer loans.

