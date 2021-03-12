Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Shares Acquired by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) by 80.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,675 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,528 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Penn National Gaming were worth $490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC acquired a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming during the fourth quarter worth $1,954,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 403,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,871,000 after acquiring an additional 5,534 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 22.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 187,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,602,000 after acquiring an additional 34,157 shares in the last quarter. Domani Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Penn National Gaming in the fourth quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 37,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after acquiring an additional 4,029 shares in the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PENN. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Loop Capital cut shares of Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.48.

Penn National Gaming stock opened at $115.65 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.96 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a one year low of $3.75 and a one year high of $129.00.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Penn National Gaming had a negative return on equity of 8.73% and a negative net margin of 19.86%. The firm’s revenue was down 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.80) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Christine Labombard sold 6,732 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $612,612.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,121,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Saul Reibstein sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.98, for a total transaction of $1,249,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,792,233.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,035,142 shares of company stock valued at $375,038,743 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

About Penn National Gaming

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. It also offers live sports betting at its properties in Indiana, Iowa, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; and operates online casino under the name of iCasino in Pennsylvania.

