Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Receives “Sell” Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of Pearson (NYSE:PSO) in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on PSO. Societe Generale downgraded Pearson from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank restated a sell rating on shares of Pearson in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Pearson from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Pearson from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets cut Pearson from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.25.
NYSE PSO traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,592. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.56. The firm has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 0.37. Pearson has a 52 week low of $5.08 and a 52 week high of $11.90.
About Pearson
Pearson plc provides educational products and services to governments, educational institutions, corporations, and professional bodies worldwide. The company operates through North America, Core, and Growth segments. It offers courseware services, including curriculum materials provided in book form and/or through access to digital content; and assessments, such as test development, processing, and scoring services.
See Also: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Pearson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pearson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.