Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Receives “Sell” Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of Pearson (NYSE:PSO) in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on PSO. Societe Generale downgraded Pearson from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank restated a sell rating on shares of Pearson in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Pearson from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Pearson from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets cut Pearson from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.25.

NYSE PSO traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,592. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.56. The firm has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 0.37. Pearson has a 52 week low of $5.08 and a 52 week high of $11.90.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Pearson in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,296,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Pearson by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 579,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,124,000 after buying an additional 87,896 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Pearson by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 4,411 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Pearson by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 348,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after buying an additional 117,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pearson in the third quarter worth $71,000.

About Pearson

Pearson plc provides educational products and services to governments, educational institutions, corporations, and professional bodies worldwide. The company operates through North America, Core, and Growth segments. It offers courseware services, including curriculum materials provided in book form and/or through access to digital content; and assessments, such as test development, processing, and scoring services.

