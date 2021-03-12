Pearson (LON:PSON) PT Raised to GBX 700 at Barclays

Pearson (LON:PSON) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Barclays from GBX 630 ($8.23) to GBX 700 ($9.15) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 14.59% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Pearson to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from GBX 741 ($9.68) to GBX 730 ($9.54) in a report on Monday, February 1st. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Pearson in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Pearson from GBX 475 ($6.21) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Pearson from GBX 480 ($6.27) to GBX 570 ($7.45) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pearson presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 658.40 ($8.60).

Get Pearson alerts:

Shares of LON PSON opened at GBX 819.60 ($10.71) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £6.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.20, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 756.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 636.29. Pearson has a fifty-two week low of GBX 412.09 ($5.38) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 909 ($11.88).

In other Pearson news, insider Graeme Pitkethly purchased 6,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 823 ($10.75) per share, with a total value of £49,997.25 ($65,321.73).

About Pearson

Pearson plc provides educational products and services to governments, educational institutions, corporations, and professional bodies worldwide. The company operates through North America, Core, and Growth segments. It offers courseware services, including curriculum materials provided in book form and/or through access to digital content; and assessments, such as test development, processing, and scoring services.

Read More: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for Pearson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pearson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.