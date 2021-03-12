Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $30.60

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $30.60 and last traded at $30.53, with a volume of 1549 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.46.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. G.Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th.

The stock has a market cap of $586.42 million, a P/E ratio of 16.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.38.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $46.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.90 million. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 6.97%. Analysts predict that Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.20%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PGC. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 1.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,986,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 111,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. 66.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:PGC)

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Peapack Private. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

