Paytomat (PTI) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $12,053.00

Paytomat (CURRENCY:PTI) traded down 20.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 12th. One Paytomat coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Paytomat has a total market capitalization of $120,874.86 and $12,053.00 worth of Paytomat was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Paytomat has traded 41.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $275.11 or 0.00487987 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001774 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.74 or 0.00063401 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.43 or 0.00052199 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.33 or 0.00071544 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $317.54 or 0.00563249 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000575 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.29 or 0.00076784 BTC.

Paytomat Coin Profile

Paytomat’s total supply is 3,600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 166,030,078 coins. The official website for Paytomat is paytomat.com . The official message board for Paytomat is medium.com/@paytomat . The Reddit community for Paytomat is /r/Paytomat and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2017, Paytomat is a decentralized infrastructure for cryptocurrency payments with a built-in blockchain-based loyalty program. It incentivizes merchants and customers to either accept or to spend their cryptocurrency on a global scale. As a reward for being a part of Paytomat ecosystems, both merchants and customers receive corresponding assets they can use to pay within the ecosystem, set up a master node or receive various discounts and free services. The PTI token is an EOS-based cryptocurrency. It is a utility token that concedes users the right to exchange PTI tokens to PTM coins in the future. PTM coins are the medium of exchange for the Paytomat payment system. “

Buying and Selling Paytomat

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paytomat directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Paytomat should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Paytomat using one of the exchanges listed above.

