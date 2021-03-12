Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Stake Raised by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,739 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Paychex were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PAYX. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 490,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,506 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 74.6% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,512 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 7,907 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 35,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,844,000 after purchasing an additional 12,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex during the 3rd quarter valued at about $579,000. 70.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $94.55 on Wednesday. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.87 and a 1-year high of $99.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.10 billion, a PE ratio of 32.27, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $89.95 and its 200-day moving average is $86.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. Paychex had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 26.66%. The company had revenue of $983.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $956.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Paychex’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. Paychex’s payout ratio is presently 82.67%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Paychex from $76.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Paychex from $93.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Paychex from $81.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on Paychex from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson increased their price objective on Paychex from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, December 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.67.

In related news, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 3,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.93, for a total transaction of $337,855.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $842,124.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.09, for a total value of $4,554,500.00. Insiders have sold a total of 136,047 shares of company stock worth $12,298,953 in the last three months. 11.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

