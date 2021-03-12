Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Sold by Twin Capital Management Inc.

Twin Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,812 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,120 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $5,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Paychex by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,806,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $913,796,000 after purchasing an additional 91,717 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,418,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $691,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224,938 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Paychex by 6.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,215,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $336,288,000 after buying an additional 269,726 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Paychex by 1.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,054,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $163,870,000 after buying an additional 20,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Paychex by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,843,106 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $171,741,000 after buying an additional 398,703 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Paychex alerts:

PAYX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Paychex in a report on Friday, December 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Paychex from $93.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Paychex from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Paychex from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Paychex from $93.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.67.

In other news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.09, for a total value of $4,554,500.00. Also, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 3,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.93, for a total transaction of $337,855.87. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $842,124.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 136,047 shares of company stock worth $12,298,953 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX traded up $0.54 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $95.09. 29,351 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,835,204. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.87 and a 1 year high of $99.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $89.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. Paychex had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 37.99%. The company had revenue of $983.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $956.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Paychex’s payout ratio is 82.67%.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.