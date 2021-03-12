Paul Christopher Baker Sells 48,000 Shares of Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN) Stock

Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN) insider Paul Christopher Baker sold 48,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.93, for a total value of $380,640.00.

Paul Christopher Baker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 24th, Paul Christopher Baker sold 65,353 shares of Kopin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.73, for a total value of $178,413.69.

Shares of NASDAQ KOPN opened at $8.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $739.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.93 and a beta of 2.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.25. Kopin Co. has a 52 week low of $0.19 and a 52 week high of $13.62.

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. Kopin had a negative return on equity of 51.37% and a negative net margin of 37.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Kopin Co. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on KOPN shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kopin in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kopin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KOPN. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kopin in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kopin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kopin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Kopin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kopin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 18.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kopin

Kopin Corporation invents, develops, manufactures, and sells components, subassemblies, head-worn, and hand-held systems in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers miniature active-matrix liquid crystal displays, liquid crystal on silicon displays/spatial light modulators, organic light emitting diode displays, application specific integrated circuits, backlights, and optical lenses; and headset systems.

