Paul Blanchfield Sells 4,061 Shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Stock

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) insider Paul Blanchfield sold 4,061 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.40, for a total value of $74,722.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ LNTH opened at $19.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 242.03 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.67 and a 1-year high of $20.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.18 and its 200-day moving average is $14.48.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. Lantheus had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 0.12%. Analysts forecast that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LNTH. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Lantheus from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Lantheus from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LNTH. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lantheus by 24.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,856,051 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $124,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935,550 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Lantheus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,221,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Lantheus by 2,777.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 855,824 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,541,000 after buying an additional 826,082 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC grew its position in Lantheus by 513.4% during the third quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 952,994 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $12,074,000 after buying an additional 797,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its position in Lantheus by 127.5% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,154,298 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $15,571,000 after buying an additional 646,803 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Company Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic medical imaging agents and products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular and other diseases worldwide. Its principal products include DEFINITY, a microbubble contrast agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; and TechneLite, a technetium generator that provides the nuclear material used in nuclear medicine.

