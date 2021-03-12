Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Party City Holdco had a negative return on equity of 23.69% and a negative net margin of 36.23%.

Party City Holdco stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,300,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,562,580. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.80, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $724.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 4.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.97. Party City Holdco has a 12 month low of $0.26 and a 12 month high of $9.21.

In other Party City Holdco news, major shareholder Clifford Sosin purchased 406,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.11 per share, with a total value of $2,483,715.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Party City Holdco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Party City Holdco from $3.00 to $5.40 in a report on Thursday, December 10th.

Party City Holdco Company Profile

Party City Holdco Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes party supplies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It offers paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts, and stationery.

