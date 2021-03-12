Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) Given New C$28.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 22.65% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on PXT. CIBC increased their price target on Parex Resources from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Parex Resources from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Eight Capital reiterated a “na” rating and issued a C$31.00 target price on shares of Parex Resources in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Parex Resources from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Cormark increased their target price on Parex Resources from C$30.00 to C$32.50 in a research note on Friday, March 5th.

TSE:PXT traded down C$0.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$22.83. 251,482 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 587,233. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$21.32 and its 200-day moving average is C$17.76. Parex Resources has a 12-month low of C$9.22 and a 12-month high of C$24.33. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

In related news, Senior Officer Kenneth George Pinsky sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.66, for a total transaction of C$757,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 353,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$8,359,835.12. Also, Senior Officer Wayne Kim Foo sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.01, for a total value of C$2,201,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,402,000. Insiders have sold a total of 164,600 shares of company stock worth $3,658,502 in the last three months.

About Parex Resources

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 2.7 million gross acres. As of December 31, 2019, it had proved plus probable reserves of 198.423 million barrels of oil equivalent.

