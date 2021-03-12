Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) Given New C$28.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 22.65% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research firms have also weighed in on PXT. CIBC increased their price target on Parex Resources from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Parex Resources from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Eight Capital reiterated a “na” rating and issued a C$31.00 target price on shares of Parex Resources in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Parex Resources from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Cormark increased their target price on Parex Resources from C$30.00 to C$32.50 in a research note on Friday, March 5th.
TSE:PXT traded down C$0.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$22.83. 251,482 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 587,233. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$21.32 and its 200-day moving average is C$17.76. Parex Resources has a 12-month low of C$9.22 and a 12-month high of C$24.33. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.
About Parex Resources
Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 2.7 million gross acres. As of December 31, 2019, it had proved plus probable reserves of 198.423 million barrels of oil equivalent.
