Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price target on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Paratek Pharmaceuticals’ Q1 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.64 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.98 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on PRTK. Zacks Investment Research lowered Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, February 8th.

Get Paratek Pharmaceuticals alerts:

PRTK stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $7.80. The company had a trading volume of 10,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,253. The company has a market capitalization of $356.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.19. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.50 and a fifty-two week high of $8.75.

In other news, CEO Evan Loh sold 26,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.71, for a total transaction of $177,244.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 626,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,206,995.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel William M. Haskel sold 6,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.71, for a total value of $45,909.82. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 210,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,409,831.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 72,175 shares of company stock worth $484,294 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 152.5% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 30,996 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 18,719 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 66,002 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 4,518 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,030,848 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,398,000 after buying an additional 269,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 346.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,307 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 7,222 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.03% of the company’s stock.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government, and military use. Its lead product candidates include NUZYRA, a once-daily oral and intravenous broad-spectrum antibiotic for the treatment of adult patients with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia and acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by susceptible pathogens; and SEYSARA, a tetracycline designed for the treatment of moderate to severe acne vulgaris.

Read More: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Paratek Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paratek Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.