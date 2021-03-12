Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) Shares Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,508,941 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 632,790 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.14% of Par Pacific worth $104,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Par Pacific by 127.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 6,016 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Par Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Par Pacific during the 4th quarter worth about $329,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Par Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Par Pacific by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 48,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 12,256 shares in the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on PARR. Credit Suisse Group raised Par Pacific from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Par Pacific from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Cowen raised Par Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $13.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Par Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Par Pacific to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Par Pacific has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.92.

Shares of Par Pacific stock opened at $18.13 on Wednesday. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $5.72 and a one year high of $19.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $978.62 million, a P/E ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.62.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by ($0.15). Par Pacific had a negative return on equity of 26.28% and a negative net margin of 6.35%. On average, analysts forecast that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post -4.31 EPS for the current year.

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns, manages, and maintains interests in energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment operates four refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota.

