Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Shares Bought by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 402,414 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,224 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 1.22% of Papa John’s International worth $34,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,666,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,067,000 after acquiring an additional 91,308 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 10.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 961,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,150,000 after acquiring an additional 93,719 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 955,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,063,000 after acquiring an additional 64,412 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 14.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 757,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,341,000 after acquiring an additional 92,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Papa John’s International by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 604,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,318,000 after purchasing an additional 40,829 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms recently commented on PZZA. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Papa John’s International from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Papa John’s International from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Papa John’s International from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. MKM Partners lowered their price target on Papa John’s International from $93.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Papa John’s International from $91.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.65.

Shares of PZZA stock opened at $83.43 on Wednesday. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.55 and a 12-month high of $110.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.62.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.03). Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 2.14%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.92%.

About Papa John’s International

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

