Pantheon Resources Plc (OTCMKTS:PTHRF) Short Interest Down 98.0% in February

Pantheon Resources Plc (OTCMKTS:PTHRF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 98.0% from the February 11th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of PTHRF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,424. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.48. Pantheon Resources has a one year low of $0.05 and a one year high of $0.64.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pantheon Resources in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th.

Pantheon Resources Company Profile

Pantheon Resources Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in the United States. It owns 100% interests in Greater Alkaid project located in Alaska; and approximately 66,000 acres in the State of Alaska's North Slope. The company also holds interests in Tyler and Polk Counties, East Texas.

