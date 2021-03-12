Pantheon Resources Plc (OTCMKTS:PTHRF) Short Interest Down 98.0% in February

Pantheon Resources Plc (OTCMKTS:PTHRF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 98.0% from the February 11th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of PTHRF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,424. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.48. Pantheon Resources has a one year low of $0.05 and a one year high of $0.64.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pantheon Resources in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th.

Pantheon Resources Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in the United States. It owns 100% interests in Greater Alkaid project located in Alaska; and approximately 66,000 acres in the State of Alaska's North Slope. The company also holds interests in Tyler and Polk Counties, East Texas.

